The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target to $8.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of PBYI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $282.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

