The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€43.60” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

