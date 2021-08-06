The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 6,065 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.07. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

