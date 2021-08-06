The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

