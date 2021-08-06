The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $4,524,000.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

