The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after buying an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

