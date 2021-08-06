The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. The Simply Good Foods comprises about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $41,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 10,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,176. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

