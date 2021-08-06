The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 3rd

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

The Timken has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.01 on Friday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

