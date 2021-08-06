The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

TTC stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Toro by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 207,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

