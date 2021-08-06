The Western Union Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,455 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,286% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.95.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.