THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90,057.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $90,057.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

