Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.50. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

