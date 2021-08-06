Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.95.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $544.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.