TheStreet Upgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to “C-“

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE CSLT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

