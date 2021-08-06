Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.63. 31,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

