Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$148.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.83.

TSE TRI traded down C$1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$138.69. 59,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$98.44 and a 12-month high of C$141.16. The firm has a market cap of C$68.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

