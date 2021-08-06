Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 32,403 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Separately, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

DFAS opened at $57.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

