Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.