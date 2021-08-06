Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,402 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 637,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,614,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $58.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.