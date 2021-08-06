Titan Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $110.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006328 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

