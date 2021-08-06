Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price fell 7% on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tivity Health traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.57. 3,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $12,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.