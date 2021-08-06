TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.