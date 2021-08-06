TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$152.57.

TMX Group stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$141.21. 21,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

