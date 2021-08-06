Tornado Reaches Market Cap of $432,172.86 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $72.03 or 0.00168967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $432,172.86 and $290,136.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00112524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.21 or 1.00453294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.06 or 0.00804754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

