Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the average daily volume of 482 call options.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

