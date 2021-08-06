Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 429% compared to the typical volume of 672 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 34,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ETON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

