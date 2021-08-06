Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TGA stock opened at GBX 216.45 ($2.83) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).
About Transglobe Energy
