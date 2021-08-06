Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TGA stock opened at GBX 216.45 ($2.83) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).

Get Transglobe Energy alerts:

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.