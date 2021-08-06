Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,521. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

