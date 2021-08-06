Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBIO. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
