Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBIO. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.