Treat DAO Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $6,327.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00157045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,687.54 or 1.00062283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.01 or 0.00801663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

