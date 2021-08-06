Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,942. The stock has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 28,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

