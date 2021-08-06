Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Insider Adam Dante Zambanini Sells 7,239 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

