Trex (TREX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/5/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

7/22/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 747,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,399,000 after purchasing an additional 102,049 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Trex by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trex by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

