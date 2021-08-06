Trias Token (new) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.01 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.74 or 0.00015762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00869668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

