TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.30 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

