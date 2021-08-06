TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,546. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

