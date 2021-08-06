TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,546. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.