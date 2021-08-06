Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

