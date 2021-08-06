Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.80

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 223.80 ($2.92), with a volume of 7716045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.60 ($2.83).

BBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

