Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

TGI stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 889,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,893. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

