True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

