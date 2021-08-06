TrueFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $336.50 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 277.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $73.89 million and $336.50 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00904156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00097917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042754 BTC.

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

