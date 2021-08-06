Truist Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.13. The company had a trading volume of 89,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,005. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,691.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock valued at $460,652,417. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.