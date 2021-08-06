Truist Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

