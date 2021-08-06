Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,364 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $94,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

