Truist Increases Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $118.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

