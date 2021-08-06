Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.37.

GPN stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 603.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Global Payments by 76.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

