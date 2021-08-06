Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.