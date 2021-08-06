Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

