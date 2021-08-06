Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCNNF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 470,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,587. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.