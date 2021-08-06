Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.81, but opened at $108.00. Trupanion shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.65 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

